CTE summer camps provide several learning opportunities in June

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The Arizona Western College Career and Technical Education (CTE) department is offering a number of summer camps in June on Drones, Construction Trades, Gaming, Science, Engineering, Agriculture, Math Readiness, and Culinary. Classes will be held for a variety of age groups, ranging from 13 and up, at the AWC Yuma Campus, 2020 S. Avenue 8E.

Drone Summer Camp – June 3-5, 7 to 10 a.m., AS 108 & 111

Learn about safe operations of drones, Federal Aviation Administration rules and regulations, and the various applications drones offer. Participants will have an opportunity to pilot drones and capture and process imagery using Pix4D software. This three-day camp is open to high school juniors and seniors as well as adults for $25. Sign in daily in the AS Lobby.

Construction Trades Camp – June 10-13, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Participants will learn about traditional welding processes, basic electrical circuitry, basic systems and equipment involved in indoor air conditioning climate control, and floor structure-to-roof carpentry. Students must always take Universal Safety Precautions during this four-day camp; with closed toe shoes, jeans, and fire-resistant shirt. If the instructor believes a student has not met this precaution, the student will be asked to leave for the day. The age requirement for this camp is 13 and up. Registration and a $10 fee are due by 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 6. Students will meet at 8:30 a.m. daily in AS Lobby.

Gaming Camp – June 10-13, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., EB 127

Participants will learn about the basics of game development, design, and programing using the Unity game engine. This four-day camp is for ages 13 and up. Registration and a $10 fee are due by 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 6. Sign in daily in the EB Lobby.



Summer Science Camp – June 17-20, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., AS 207, 215

Learn about biology, chemistry, and physics by participating in a variety of hands-on activities focusing on the human nervous system, antibodies, the physics of motion, thermochemistry, the physical properties of materials, and the mechanics of fluids and motion. This four-day camp is open to students age 14 and up. Registration and a $10 fee are due by 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 13. Sign in daily in the AS Lobby.



Summer Engineering Camp – June 17-20, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., AS 103

Participants will get an introduction to the basic engineering program by experiencing step-by-step circuit play and utilizing different types of power sources and processing through coding circuitry. This four-day camp is open to students age 13 and up. Registration and a $10 fee are due by 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 13. Sign in daily in the AS Lobby.

Agriculture Camp – June 17-20, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., AL 101

Learn about irrigation, pest management, plant science, animal science, food safety, soils, and technology. Participants will also have an opportunity to do STEM-based lab activities. This four-day camp is open to students age 13 and up. Registration and a $10 fee are due by 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 13. Sign in daily in the AS Lobby.



CTE & Mathematics Readiness Camps – June 18-20, June 25-27, EB 127

These three-day camps will focus on course content and includes two free math placement tests for students age 15 and up. Participants will have the opportunity to take a placement test at beginning and end of the camp that will be analyzed for program assessment. Based on the results of the test, each student will be given a recommendation for the course they should be placed in during the following semester.

Each day of the camp begins at 8:30 a.m., with day one ending at 1:15 p.m., day two ending at 3:30 p.m., and day three ending at 12:30 p.m. Registration is due directly to Regina Abraham by email or in person in AS 116 by 4 p.m. on Monday, June 17, for the first camp and by 4 p.m. on Monday, June 24, for the second camp. Both camps are free. Students must present their picture ID before testing. Sign in daily in the EB Lobby.

Culinary Camp – June 21, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., LR 109

Students age 13 and up will have an opportunity to learn about cutting fruit with a paring knife during this one-day camp. Registration and a $10 fee are due by 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 20. Sign in upon arrival in LR 109.

Those interested in signing up for these camps can register at the AWC Cashier Office, located on the 2nd floor of the 3C Building. Proof of age is required at registration.

Visit www.facebook.com/CTEcareerandtechnicaleducation/ for more information about each camp, or contact Regina Abraham at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (928) 344-7656, or Maria Doten at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (928) 317-7107.



Students under the age of 18 must be signed in and out from camps daily.