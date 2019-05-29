Motorcycle rider identified as 31 year old Frankie Javier Gonzalez.

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at about 4:58 a.m., Yuma Police officers responded to a motorcycle versus pick-up truck collision that occurred in the 3000 block of S. Avenue 3E.

The motorcycle, a 1999 Honda VTR, was southbound in the 3000 block of S. Avenue 3E when it collided with the rear end of the 2003 Chevy pick-up truck.

The motorcycle rider, a 31 year old male, was pronounced deceased on scene. The 65 year old male driver of the pick-up truck was uninjured. Speed appears to be a factor in this collision.

The motorcycle rider has been identified as 31 year old Frankie Javier Gonzalez.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.