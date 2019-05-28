Fatality Collision motorcycle versus pick-up truck 3000 block of Avenue 3E

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - This morning at about 4:58 a.m., Yuma Police officers responded to a motorcycle versus pick-up truck collision that occurred in the 3000 block of S. Avenue 3E.

The motorcycle, a 1999 Honda VTR, was southbound in the 3000 block of S. Avenue 3E when it collided with the rear end of the 2003 Chevy pick-up truck.

The motorcycle rider, a 31 year old male, was pronounced deceased on scene. The 65 year old male driver of the pick-up truck was uninjured. Speed appears to be a factor in this collision.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.