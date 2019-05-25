Single vehicle collision in the 2500 block of South 33RD Drive

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - This morning, at approximately 4:31 a.m., Yuma Police officers responded to a single vehicle collision that occurred in the 2500 block of South 33RD Drive. The vehicle which was occupied by three young adult males left the roadway and struck a tree in the raised center median.

The driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old male, and an 18-year-old male passenger were both transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Both the driver and passenger were later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital due to the severity of their injuries. A second passenger, an 18-year-old male, was transported to YRMC for minor injuries.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in this collision.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.