Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Share your love of books and reading! The Main Library Book Club will meet Saturday, June 15th, at 10:00 a.m. to discuss March: Book 1 by John Lewis. All are welcome to attend.

Discussions are held in Meeting Room B.



Future book club titles include:



Saturday, July 20th @ 10:00 a.m.

The Lonely City by Olivia Laing



Saturday, August 17th @ 10:00 a.m.

Summer book tasting! Bring a favorite read to share with the group.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.