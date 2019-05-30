Yuma News

Published: 30 May 2019

Yuma, Arizona - Share your love of books and reading! The Main Library Book Club will meet Saturday, June 15th, at 10:00 a.m. to discuss March: Book 1 by John Lewis. All are welcome to attend.

Discussions are held in Meeting Room B.

Future book club titles include:

Saturday, July 20th @ 10:00 a.m.
The Lonely City by Olivia Laing

Saturday, August 17th @ 10:00 a.m.
Summer book tasting! Bring a favorite read to share with the group.

The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.