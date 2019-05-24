Family Activities at the Heritage

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Teens and children of all ages are invited to the Heritage Library for “A Universe of Stories,” the 2019 summer reading program! There is no charge to attend any program.

Saturday, June 1st (All Day)

Summer Reading Kick-off

Sign up for the 2019 summer reading program!



Tuesday, June 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th @ 11:15 a.m.

BabyTime

Children ages 2 and younger will learn as they enjoy songs, movement activities, rhymes, a book, and playtime.



Tuesday, June 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th @ 3:30 p.m.

Teen Anime Club

Meet other anime fans, check out the library’s anime and manga collections, and vote on what to watch. (Ages 13-17)



Wednesday, June 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 1:00 p.m.

Summer Movie Days for Teens

In honor of our space-themed summer reading program, teens can enjoy a different science fiction/space movie every week! (Ages 13-17)



Wednesday, June 5th, 12th, 19th @ 4:00 p.m.

Space Crafts for Kids

Creativity knows no boundaries with this craft series! Join us each Wednesday for out of this world crafts, including Lava Lamps, Solar System I-Spy, and DIY Nebula Jars.



Thursday, June 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th @ 11:15 a.m.

Family Storytime

Children of all ages are welcome to bring their favorite adult and enjoy stories and songs.



Thursday, June 6th, 13th, 20th @ 3:00 p.m.

Teen Crafting

This month, join us for Perler Beads, Painting, and Constellation Art!



Friday, June 7th @ 3:00 p.m.

Tabletop Club for Teens

“Go analog” and join us for a variety of new and classic board games!

(Ages 13-17)



Friday, June 7th @ 11:00 a.m.

Children’s “Cans” Film Festival

Bring in their canned goods to pay for overdue fines and enjoy a family-friendly movie with popcorn!



Saturday, June 8th @ 11:15 a.m.

DIY Soda Bottle Spaceship

Transform an ordinary soda bottle into a spaceship ready for flight!



Saturday, June 8th @ 12:00 p.m.

Space Rocks

Transform an ordinary rock into a work of art. (Ages 13-17)



Friday, June 14th @ 3:00 p.m.

Beginner Drawing Class

Learn how to perfect your drawing techniques with the help of a professional artist. Some supplies will be provided. Participants are also welcome to bring works-in-progress and supplies. (Ages 13+ welcome)



Saturday, June 15th @ 11:15 a.m.

Donuts with Dad

Bring your dad, grandpa, or favorite adult and enjoy donuts and a craft.



Saturday, June 15th @ 12:00 p.m.

Star Wars Armada Demo

Enjoy a strategy game based in the Star Wars Universe! Control iconic ships to defeat enemy ships and complete objectives. (Ages 13-17)



Saturday, June 22nd @ 12:00 p.m.

Science Fiction Board Games

Choose from a variety of tabletop and board games for sci-fi-themed fun! (Ages 13-17)



Wednesday, June 26th @ 10:30 a.m.

Wildman Phil

Enjoy a live reptile and comedy show and meet some creepy crawly critters!



Wednesday, June 26th @ 12:00 p.m.

DIY Space Slime

Join us to make your own out-of-this-world space slime!



Saturday, June 29th @ 2:00 p.m.

Autism Parents Networking

A bilingual support group for those who care for children on the autism spectrum. Share tips and experiences and learn about services available in Yuma County. There is no charge to attend. Please bring your child for an autism-friendly activity!



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Avenue. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.