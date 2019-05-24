Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Do you love D.I.Y.? The Heritage Library offers crafts for adults 18 and older every month! Try new projects and make new friends. There is no charge to attend.

Friday, June 14th @ 3:00 p.m.

Beginner Drawing Class

Learn how to perfect your drawing techniques with the help of a professional artist. Some supplies will be provided. Participants are also welcome to bring works-in-progress and supplies. (Ages 13+ welcome)



Friday, June 21st @ 3:00 p.m.

Watercolor Galaxy

Enjoy painting your vision of the galaxy on canvas. Supplies will be provided.



Saturday, June 29th @ 11:00 a.m.

Time Out Jars

Create a jar full of fun ways to take a “time out.” Supplies will be provided.



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Street. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.