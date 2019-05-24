Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Saturday, June 8th, the Arizona Mutual UFO Network will present “The Scientific Study of UFOs” at 3:00 p.m. at the Main Library. Learn more about the scientific method used to investigate this phenomenon. All ages welcome.

There is no charge to attend.



The Mutual UFO Network was founded in 1969 to share information about UFO sightings across the United States. Have you seen a mysterious flying object? Share your sightings with us!



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.