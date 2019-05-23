Residents invited to provide input on increasing trees, shade

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - As has been presented to the Yuma City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission, the City of Yuma is working on a master plan that will guide the City on managing trees and shade in the city. Now, the City is asking for your input.​

Members of the general public are invited to attend an open house 6 p.m. Thursday, June 6 at the Yuma Art Center, 254 S. Main St. City staff and the Tree and Shade Master Plan Task Force will present information, answer questions and take comments about what should be in the plan. Light refreshments will be provided.

“Trees play a vital role in making our community more livable and enjoyable. Trees in the urban environment offer a host of benefits for the health and safety of the community, for the environment, and for the economy,” said Planning Consultant Naomi Leeman. “We want to hear your ideas about how we can make our community a better place.”

Additionally, residents and visitors are invited to take an online survey that takes just a few minutes to complete. It can be accessed through the Community Development page under “Departments” at www.yumaaz.gov.

The goal of the Tree and Shade Master Plan is to encourage planting more trees in Yuma, by both the City and the public at large. The plan will also examine existing tree care and make recommendations to shape future policies on trees and shade structures.

In addition to increasing Yuma’s tree canopy, a goal of the plan is to raise awareness of the importance of trees and to form partnerships with community organizations to implement the vision for a sustainable city of trees.