AWC President honored with Excellence in Youth Education Award

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Arizona Western College President Dr. Daniel Corr received the Excellence in Youth Education Award from the Pete C. Garcia Victoria Foundation in April at the Advocates for Education 2019 Awards Luncheon.

This annual award is presented to individuals in the Arizona public-school sector that have instituted policies and programs to enhance education and make a difference in the lives of students and the greater community.

“Dr. Daniel P. Corr clearly fits the description of this prestigious and well-deserved award,” said Loui Olivas, President of the Pete C. Garcia Victoria Foundation. “Daniel is a difference maker, and through his leadership he has created an educational environment that has propelled students at AWC to enroll and persist.”



During Dr. Corr’s acceptance speech, he spoke to luncheon guests about the AWC mission and vision of creating thriving communities and eliminating poverty. One point he emphasized was how AWC celebrates first-generation college students.



“Two-thirds of our students at AWC are first-generation, the very first in their family to attend college and hope to earn a credential in higher education. So often that is a barrier to earning a credential, because students feel out of place. At Arizona Western College we’ve made an effort to turn that from an area of concern to a badge of honor. We celebrate first-generation status. We make sure to let everyone who has the courage to walk through that door and register for classes know that we are there to support them.”



Dr. Corr began his tenure as the ninth president of AWC in July 2016. He has focused his early efforts on facilitating student success, increasing access to higher education, executing a newly adopted Strategic Plan, and fostering a climate of innovation, collaboration, and stewardship at AWC. Dr. Corr has also placed an emphasis on establishing and maintaining partnerships and remains committed to being responsive to community business needs.



He is also an active member of the communities served by the college. Locally, he serves on the Yuma County Workforce Development Board, the Yuma County Intergovernmental Public Transportation Authority Board of Directors, the Yuma County Ag Producers Scholarship Fund Review Committee, the Yuma Educational Consortium, the Arizona Western College Foundation Board and the Consortium for Higher Education Sonora-Arizona. Nationally, Dr. Corr serves as an American Association of Community Colleges Commissioner and a Higher Learning Commission Peer Reviewer. Additionally, Governor Doug Ducey appointed Dr. Corr to serve on the Arizona State Board of Education in May 2017.