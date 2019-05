Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Need help preparing for the Citizenship exam? On Tuesday, June 4th, 11th, 18th, and 25th, the Foothills Library will host “Clase de ciudadanía” at 4:00 p.m. Learn how to find information and use “test prep” resources for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website.

Instruction will be offered in English and Spanish.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.