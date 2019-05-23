Sex Offender Notification Anthony Lorenzo Nelson

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma Police Department is notifying the community that Anthony Lorenzo Nelson, 49 is now residing at 223 N. 15th Avenue, Yuma, Arizona 85364. He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches, 175 pounds, black hair, with brown eyes.

On October 3, 2000, Anthony Lorenzo Nelson was convicted of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under age 14.

On August 24, 2005 Anthony Lorenzo Nelson was convicted of failure to register change of address.

Anthony Lorenzo Nelson is a level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to re-offend.