Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - From pedigrees to printouts, too much paper can be time-consuming and expensive to organize and store. Digital files are economical, efficient, and ecological. On Saturday, May 25th, the Genealogical Society of Yuma will host “The Paperless Genealogist” webinar at 10:30 a.m. at the Main Library. Presenter Denise May Levenick will share a step-by-step plan to move toward less paper to ensure the best of both paper and digital worlds in genealogical research.

There is no charge to attend.

The Genealogical Society of Yuma offers a variety of programs to enhance and improve your genealogy research skills. For a full list of upcoming genealogy programs, visit www.gsya.org

The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.