Law Enforcement Memorial 2019

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Wednesday, May 15th, the Fraternal Order of Police, Yuma Lodge #24 will be hosting the Annual Peace Officer Memorial Day Services at the Colorado River State Historic Park (Quartermaster Depot), 201 North 4th Avenue.

This annual event is a special time to honor and remember our dedicated law enforcement professionals for their sacrifices in making the Yuma area a safer place to live.

The memorial service will start at 7:00 p.m. The one-hour program consists of remembering law enforcement professionals who have either been killed or died in the line of duty, as well as honoring those who still serve. The Yuma Police Department’s Honor Guard Team, along with other local Honor Guard personnel, will post the United States Flag and conduct a 21-gun salute in remembrance of our fallen brothers and sisters.

The entire community is invited to help us remember and honor the 36 Law Enforcement Officers who gave their lives while serving the Yuma area communities.