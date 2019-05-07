10th Birthday Celebration at the Main

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Tuesday, May 21st, the Yuma Main Library is celebrating its 10th birthday! Join us from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. for refreshments, raffle prizes, crafts, and demonstrations of the library’s virtual reality systems! Learn more about various resources and services, library programs, and how to download eBooks and other media.

All ages are welcome. There is no charge to attend. Refreshments provided by the Friends of Yuma County Libraries, Inc.

The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.