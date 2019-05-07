Cinco De Mayo day DUI Detail 2019 Results

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The City of Yuma Police Department conducted an impaired driving detail on Friday, May 3rd, Saturday, May 4th, and Sunday, May 5th, 2019 with help from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The focus was impaired driving and the apprehension of impaired drivers.

The City of Yuma Police Department will also actively enforce traffic laws and get impaired drivers off the road, raise public awareness about the dangers of impaired driving, and most importantly, to save more lives on our roadways.

During this detail we had one extra officer working along with the DUI Officer throughout the weekend and they conducted 39 traffic stops, which resulted in:

2 - Total Misdemeanor DUI Arrests one was for extreme DUI.

5 - Sober designated drivers contacted.

17 - Speeding citations issued 3 of them for Criminal Speed.

29 - Violations cited for other than speeding.

3 - Other arrests.

The average BAC was 0.158.