Governor Ducey Appoints R. Erin Farrar To The Yuma County Superior Court

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Friday announced the appointment of Erin Farrar to the Yuma County Superior Court. The vacancy on the Yuma County Superior Court was created by the retirement of Judge John Paul Plante. Under the Arizona Constitution, judges of the Superior Court in counties with a population of less than 250,000 persons are elected by the voters.

When a judge retires or resigns prior to a general election, the vacancy created by the retirement or resignation is filled by gubernatorial appointment until the next general election.

Erin is currently a Justice of the Peace, Pro Tem, in Yuma County. Erin presides over 250 criminal misdemeanor proceedings per month, and she has presided over approximately 11 jury trials and 25 bench trials.

Prior to her appointment as Justice of the Peace, Erin served as an Arizona Assistant Attorney General in the Division of Child Safety and Division of Child Support Services from 2012 to 2017. While with the Attorney General’s Office, she resolved over 4000 cases in state court. In 2014, Erin was awarded the Outstanding Advocate in Protective Services by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

Prior to that, Erin worked in the private sector at various firms in Yuma and gained experience in family, criminal, juvenile, probate, business, personal injury, and bankruptcy law.

Erin is active in the Yuma community. She has been involved with the Yuma County Bar Association, including serving as its Treasurer in 2012 and President in 2013. Erin has volunteered for the Yuma Youth Soccer Association and is actively involved in supporting community events for children. She was President of the Yuma Union High School Association in 2012.

“Erin’s well-rounded experience, including civil, criminal, and family law, as well as her experience as a Justice of the Peace makes her well-equipped to serve the Yuma community,” said Governor Ducey. “I am pleased to appoint Erin to the Yuma County Superior Court.”

Erin graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in Sociology. She then graduated from the University of La Verne College of Law in Ontario, California.