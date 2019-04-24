Annual Fair Housing Festival takes place this Saturday

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The 11th annual Fair Housing Festival, celebrating Fair Housing Awareness Month, will take place 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Harvest Preparatory Academy, 350 E. 18th St.​

The festival, which is free to attend, is an opportunity to learn about housing resources and fair housing rights from a number of experienced and informed participants.

“Come enjoy raffle drawings, watch various Yuma County schools perform skits depicting fair housing issues, and much more,” said Adriana Medrano, neighborhood services specialist with the City of Yuma.

Area organizations will be on-hand to answer questions and provide information on resources and programs available to help obtain and maintain housing and on inclusive communities. Visitors will be able to participate in games and receive small giveaways.

Additionally, the community is invited to the announcement of the winner of this year’s fair housing-themed poster contest, which will take place 6 p.m. Friday, April 26 at the Yuma Art Center, 254 S. Main St.

On April 11, 1968, President Lyndon Johnson signed the federal Fair Housing Act, which prohibited discrimination concerning the sale, rental and financing of housing based on race, religion, national origin, gender, disability and family status.

The 11th annual Yuma Housing Festival is co-sponsored by City of Yuma, Yuma County, Western Arizona Council of Governments, Housing Authority City of Yuma, Southwest Fair Housing Council, Housing America Corporation, Arizona Western College, Harvest Preparatory Academy, and City Link.