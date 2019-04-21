USMCA discussion panel to be held in Yuma on Tuesday

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls, Arizona Western College (AWC) and the Consulate of Mexico in Yuma will host a breakfast and panel on Tuesday, April 23, to discuss the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and potential impacts to the region.

The event aims to stimulate collaborative discussion amongst panelists and regional stakeholders, and will garner panel participation from expert representatives of the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Media is invited to attend the presentation portion of this event, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

NAFTA 2.0 Breakfast and Panel.

8 to 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019.

Arizona Western College Schoening Conference Center, 2020 South Avenue 8E in Yuma, Arizona.

Panelists include: Consul of Economic Policy Relations and Public Affairs for the Consulate General of Canada in Los Angeles, Gavin Nardocchio-Jones; Head of the Trade and NAFTA Office at the Embassy of Mexico, Dr. Guillermo Malpica Soto; Deputy Assistant Secretary for the International Trade Administration, Ana Guevara.

Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls, Consul Titular Jose Antonio Larios Ponce, Dr. Daniel Corr and area dignitaries will be in attendance.