Injury Collision Power Outage

Yuma, Arizona - This morning, at about 2 AM, the Yuma Police Department responded to a single vehicle collision in the 800 block of South Avenue B.

The initial investigation revealed an adult male driver and sole occupant of a 2000 Ford F150 pickup truck was northbound on Avenue B approaching 8th Street. For reasons still under investigation, the driver lost control in the construction zone colliding with numerous traffic control devices to include an electronic sign board and a utility pole. Speed was a factor in the collision. The driver suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to the Yuma Regional Medical Center before being flown to a Phoenix area hospital.

The collision is still under investigation with officers on scene. In addition, the collision resulted in a power outage in the area surrounding 8th Street and Avenue B. APS has been notified and crews have been dispatched. 8th Street and Avenue B will remain closed for most of the morning while officers complete the investigation and APS crews work to restore power. Please avoid this area and seek alternate routes.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.