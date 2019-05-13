Report on City's drinking water is now available

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The City of Yuma’s annual Water Quality Report is now available online on the City of Yuma website.

Once again this year, the city’s drinking water met all state and federal regulatory standards to safeguard public health.

The annual report – also known as a Consumer Confidence Report – contains information on source water, the levels of any detected contaminants, and the City’s compliance with drinking water rules, including monitoring. Some pieces of educational information concerning the City’s water are also included.

Access the report directly at www.YumaAz.gov/WaterQualityReport.

The reports are based on calendar year data. This report contains data collected in calendar year 2018.

The four-page report also contains short, easy-to-read sections on water issues including:

A description of the source water used by the City of Yuma and how it is treated.

Substances that could be in City water, and where they come from.

A message from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

A breakdown on monitoring regulated contaminants and unregulated substances the City tests for.

Directions on how to access this report are also being included with this month’s city services bill.

Individual residents who desire a printed copy may use the online link above to print out their own copy, or may call the Utilities department at 928-373-4502 and request a copy.

The City’s Water Quality Report is required through the Safe Drinking Water Act, a 1974 federal law that works through effectively setting health-based standards and regulations and overseeing drinking water suppliers. Amendments to the Act in 1986 and 1996 increased the effectiveness and protection of drinking water and drinking water sources.

The Utilities Department is required to make the report available to customers by July 1.

Currently, in the U.S. community water systems are required to monitor their drinking water multiple times per day to test for more than 90 contaminants and report any violations that may have occurred.

There were no violations with City water in this testing period.