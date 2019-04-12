ARTbeat returns for 12th year April 20

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Enjoy local art, live music and new features when the award-winning ARTbeat returns 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 20, on Main Street in Historic Downtown Yuma.

ARTbeat is a free, outdoor juried art exhibit and sale with an eclectic mixture of recognized and emerging local, regional, and international artists in a variety of artistic mediums and styles.

Works of local artists will line Main Street, including artwork such as sculpture, paintings, jewelry, prints, glass, ceramics, photography, mixed media and more. Dozens of artists will vie for $1,000 in cash prizes.

A play area will host attractions for children and families, including jumpers, face painting, arts and crafts stations and free games like cornhole, giant chess and giant checkers.

New this year, ARTbeat features live music on stage in front of the Yuma Art Center with a lounge seating area in front of the stage and an adjacent refreshment stand. Performing musicians include Mark and Lyndsee Flint, Mallory Lemmon, Jack Harroun, and Jack Willis.

The refreshment stand will have beer, wine and mixed drinks available for purchase along with bottled water and soda, in addition to several food vendors who will be on Main Street selling food and snacks.

Awards will be presented in four categories: Best In Show, Best Booth Presentation, Rising Star, and the People's Choice Award. Artists from the western region including California, Arizona, and Mexico will be represented.

Inside the Yuma Art Center galleries, visitors can vote for the People’s Choice Award, have photos taken in the free photo booth, and enjoy floral designs by the Federated Garden Club of Yuma.

Inside the Black Box Theatre, 270 S. Main St., the Arizona Western College Theater Department will hold pop-up performances.

“ARTbeat is one of our favorite events to put on and each year we see different artists coming out to showcase their work,” said Arts and Culture Program Manager Lindsay Benacka. “This year we have added live music to the mix with small group and solo acts who are going to add a fun, new vibe to the event. The lounge area in front of the stage will be a perfect stop halfway through the festival where attendees can grab a cocktail at the refreshment stand, enjoy live music and chat with artists. We’ve also added more family-friendly activities this year including free face painting and lawn games.”

Exhibiting artists this year include: Nick Bradley, Tania Bolin, Bruce Burton, Bill Butler, Joanna Cardenas, Ty Cook, Kim Dickerson, Jose Dorame, Nathan Downing, Joey Eddy, Albert Escalante, Louise Fleur, Mea Flores, Lydia Flores, Debbie Grygier, Jim Grygier, Harry Hengl, Nora Juarez-Gibbs, Morgan Laguna, Andrew Layne, Karen Lohman, Lizette Lopez, Nancy Matheson, Nubis Maiz, Judy Phillips, Bertha Ramos, Theresa Roman, Monica Schurtz-Truer, Susan Sullivan, Debra Vasquez, and Denise Vaughn.

Jurors for the event include Councilmember Leslie McClendon; Dave Riek, General Manager of KAWC; and Shirley Burch, artist and retired art teacher. The jurors will select the recipients of the Best Presentation, Rising Star and Best of Show Awards.

“Going into our 12th year of this juried fine art festival, we can’t wait to see Yuma come out again in full force to support the arts.”