Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Saturday, April 27th, the Genealogical Society of Yuma will present a DNA Genealogy webinar at 10:30 a.m. at the Main Library. Learn how DNA can help uncover mysteries in your family tree!

There is no charge to attend.

The Genealogical Society of Yuma offers a variety of programs to enhance and improve your genealogy research skills. For a full list of upcoming genealogy programs, visit www.gsya.org

The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.