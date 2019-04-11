Fatality Collision Vehicle vs Pedestrian 1000 block of S. Avenue C

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - This evening, at about 7:42 p.m., Yuma Police officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision that occurred in the 1000 block of S. Avenue C.

The pedestrian, a 54 year old female, was pushing a stroller with a 3 year old child and crossing Avenue C headed west when she was struck by a Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck that was heading south. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene. The child was thrown clear of the vehicle and sustained only a minor injury.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.