St. Patricks day DUI Detail results 2019

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The City of Yuma Police Department conducted an impaired driving detail on Friday, March 15, Saturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17, 2019 with help from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The focus was impaired driving and the apprehension of impaired drivers.

During this detail we had 8 extra officers working and they conducted 76 traffic stops which resulted in:

There were a total of 9 DUI arrests: 5 of them for misdemeanor DUI, and 4 of those being Extreme DUI (over .15 BAC).

3 - Sober designated drivers contacted.

19 - Speeding citations issued 4 of them for Criminal Speed.

54 - Violations cited for other than speeding.

2 – Minor in Possession.

2 – Other arrests.

The average BAC was 0.117