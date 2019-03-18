AWC & NAU-Yuma to hold annual Startup Weekend

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Arizona Western College and Northern Arizona University-Yuma are hosting their third annual Startup Weekend from April 12-14, as a way to help aspiring entrepreneurs launch new business ideas.

Participants will take giant leaps in learning the skills needed to create a business, work on a startup team, and connect with people and resources all while experiencing the highs, lows, fun, and pressure that can come along with a startup business.



Attendees do not need to have a business idea to participate in a group. For those that are coming in with an idea in mind, it cannot be a venture that you’ve previously worked on. All disciplines of work and educational backgrounds are encouraged to attend.



The registration fee for Startup Weekend is $40, which includes seven meals throughout the weekend; benefits and discounts from global partners; one-on-one time with industry mentors; and a new network of developers, designers, and entrepreneurs. People can visit http://communities.techstars.com/usa/yuma/startup-weekend/13321 to register and to learn more about the event.



AWC & NAU-Yuma are actively seeking donations and additional volunteers from the community to mentor the participants. To make a charitable donation for the event, visit https://foundation.azwestern.edu/give-online and type “Startup Weekend” in the Scholarship/Program field. People can email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for additional questions.



The weekend will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 12, in the Schoening Conference Room at the AWC Yuma Campus, 2020 S. Ave. 8E. Participants will pitch their startup on Friday, work to develop a business plan on Saturday, and present in front of local entrepreneurial leaders on Sunday.



Startup Weekend is part of the ongoing efforts of the AWC Matador Business Incubator and the NAU Yuma Business Innovation Accelerator to promote entrepreneurship and economic development in the southwestern region of Arizona.