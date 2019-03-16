Governor's Office To Hold Judicial Interviews In Yuma County

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey announced that members of his executive staff will conduct on-site interviews for candidates who have applied for a judicial vacancy on the Superior Court in Yuma County.

Judicial interviews will take place as follows on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Yuma County Courthouse, 250 W. Second Street, Yuma, Arizona 85364 in Courtroom 316.

Nathaniel Sorenson will be interviewed at 1:00 p.m.

Brenda Sandoval will be interviewed at 1:30 p.m.

R. Erin Farrar will be interviewed at 2:00 p.m.

Rodney Short will be interviewed at 2:30 p.m.

Jorge Lozano will be interviewed at 3:00 p.m.

Claudia Gonzalez will be interviewed at 3:30 p.m.

Julie McDonald will be interviewed at 4:00 p.m.

All interviews are open to the public and the media. The interview session will include a public comment period at 10:30 a.m.

The vacancy on the Yuma County Superior Court was created by the retirement of Judge John Paul Plante.

Under the Arizona Constitution, judges of the Superior Court in counties with a population of less than 250,000 persons are elected by the voters. Vacancies created by the retirement or resignation of a judge prior to the general election are filled by gubernatorial appointment.