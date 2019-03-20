Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - After nearly 33 years on the force, Yuma’s Chief of Police, John Lekan’s final pursuit before retiring is raising money to build the Fallen Officer’s Monument (FOM). It’s a project the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), Yuma Lodge, have been working on tirelessly.

The FOM is near to Chief Lekan’s heart, as he was testing to be a police officer or serving on the force during the time that both Yuma Police Officers Lt. Danny Elkins (1995) and Patrolman Gary Mass (1986), were killed in the line of duty. In addition, his wife’s grandfather, YCSO Deputy Sylvester Villa, was also killed in the line of duty.

Around the Yuma region to date 36 law enforcement officers have lost their lives while serving and they will all be memorialized at the FOM when constructed at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex.

Chief Lekan officially retires on March 29 and is requesting no money be spent on plaques, no gifts, solely monetary donations towards the fund. Chief Lekan stated, “This monument is unfinished business during my watch… I am honored to be in a position to move the Fallen Officer’s Monument closer to completion…to providing a place worthy of those who have died protecting Yuma and the surrounding area… I need your help to make this a reality.”

The FOP has collected nearly $56,000 and it is projected another $44,000 is needed, in response, Chief Lekan is calling out the community, clubs, businesses, schools, his friends and family and local law enforcement to help him in his final pursuit.

The Chief’s Final Pursuit Open House is the final event for Chief Lekan.

You (our community) are cordially invited to attend Chief Lekan’s Final Pursuit Open House. Please stop by the Yuma Police Department, 1500 S. 1st Avenue, and wish Chief Lekan a happy retirement. Chief Lekan has asked that attendees consider a donation to the monument fund on his special day. This event will be open to the public on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 10 AM – 4 PM. Hope to see you there!

If you cannot attend this event, you can still help by mailing checks to:

FOP Yuma Lodge #24

P.O. Box 6283

Yuma, AZ 85366

In memo are write: Yuma Lodge Monument Fund (Chief Lekan)

Or tax deductible donations can be made through the AZ FOP State Foundation by mailing a check to:

Arizona FOP Foundation, Inc.

2510 E 11th Street

Douglas, AZ 85607

In memo area write: Yuma Lodge Memorial Fund (Chief Lekan)

Donors can also contribute online at http://lodge24.azfop.com (add Chief Lekan in note) and donations are tax deductible.