House Fire in the 3000 block of South Del Mar Avenue

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Monday February 25, 2019, just before 7:00 pm, a house fire was reported in the 3000 block of South Del Mar Avenue. Arriving Yuma Fire Department personnel found smoke coming from the backyard of 3040 South Del Mar Avenue. Firefighters found residents using garden hoses attempting to extinguish a piece of furniture burning on the side of the house. The fire had already extended into the attic space through a vent.

Firefighters were able to quickly locate and extinguish the fire in the attic.

The damage was confined to the section of the home’s exterior where the piece of furniture had been burning and the section of the attic area close to the vent the fire came through. Power was shut down to the home, and it could not be reoccupied without repairs. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The American Red Cross was called to assist two residents and a pet cat. The residents had been able to evacuate the home safely and there were no injuries reported.