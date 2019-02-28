AWC hosts annual Student Etiquette Luncheon

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Arizona Western College is hosting a Student Etiquette Luncheon on Friday, March 8, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the South Schoening Conference Center at the AWC Yuma Campus, 2020 S. Ave 8E.

The luncheon introduces students to a professional dining experience while teaching them about important business etiquette principles. This is accomplished in a setting that provides students the opportunity to network with area community leaders.



Attendees also are instructed in the valuable dynamics of dressing for success. A student-led fashion show further drives home this message.



One of the highlights of this annual event is an open discussion forum where students direct questions to community leaders.