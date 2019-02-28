AWC Music Department presents “Singing with the Masters”

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The Arizona Western College Chamber Singers and Yuma Chorale will be performing two upcoming “Singing with the Masters” concerts, featuring selections from various genres including classical, gospel, spirituals, and folk songs.

There will be songs for everyone to enjoy at the concerts as they are from a number of well-known composers and arrangers of choral music.

The first performance will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 8, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1550 S. 14th Ave., and will be repeated at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, at Gila Mountain United Methodist Church, 12716 N. Frontage Rd.



Both performances are free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Professor Deltrina Grimes at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (928) 344-7574.