Heritage Library Family Activities

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Adults and children of all ages are invited to the Heritage Library for movies, crafts, and fun! There is no charge to attend any program.

Friday, March 1st @ 11:15 a.m.

Bilingual Storytime

Children of all ages are invited to participate in stories, music, and more in English and Spanish.

Saturday, March 2nd, 9th, 23rd, 30th @ 11:15 a.m.

Crafting Saturday

Children ages 6-12 can enjoy a different craft each week. This month, join us for Pot of Gold, Lucky Shamrock, Stained Glass Kite, and a Windsock craft!

Saturday, March 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th @ 2:30 p.m.

Tabletop Club for Teens

“Go analog” and join us for a variety of new and classic board games!

(Ages 13-17)

Tuesday, March 5th &12th @ 3:30 p.m.

Teen Anime Club

Meet other anime fans, check out the library’s anime and manga collections, and vote on what to watch. (Ages 13-17)

Wednesday, March 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th @ 11:15 a.m.

BabyTime

Parents and children ages 2 and under can enjoy songs, rhymes, stories, and playtime with other babies!

Thursday, March 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th @ 11:15 a.m.

Toddler Time

Kids ages 2+ can enjoy stories and songs with their favorite adult.

Wednesday, March 20th @ 3:30 p.m.

Teen Writing Club

Enjoy writing? Visit the Heritage Library for writing exercises, challenges, and a chance to socialize with other writers! (Ages 13-17)

Friday, March 22nd & 29th @ 3:30 p.m.

Teen Crafting

This month, join us for perler beads and painting!

Saturday, March 23rd @ 2:00 p.m.

Autism Parents Networking

A bilingual support group for those who care for children on the autism spectrum. Share tips and experiences and learn about services available in Yuma County. There is no charge to attend. Please bring your child for an autism-friendly activity!

The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Avenue. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.