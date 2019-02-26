Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Need help with your mobile device? Visit the Heritage Library on Tuesday, March 5th, 12th, 19th, and 26th at 2:00 p.m. for Gadget Day! Bring your cell phone, tablet, eReader, or laptop and your questions to the Heritage Library and let one of our experts help you figure it out!

There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited and registration is required. For more information, and to register, please call (928) 783-5415.

The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Avenue.