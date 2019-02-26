Intro to Hebrew

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Beginning Monday, March 11th, instructor Patricia Levy Andrews will teach "Introduction to Hebrew," a free six-week class for adults at the Main Library. The class will meet in the 2nd floor classroom on Mondays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. through April 15th. Students will learn the Hebrew alphabet, vowels markings, and how to read and write Hebrew using a variety of multimedia learning tools.

There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited and registration is required. To register, students should e-mail their name and telephone number to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Patricia Levy Andrews began teaching Hebrew in 1997. She was initially self-taught. To affirm her understanding of the language, Patricia completed Rabbi Barney Kasdan's "Beginning Hebrew" course in San Diego, California. While Patricia particularly enjoys helping teen and adult learners absorb Hebrew, she has taught people of all ages. Patricia engages her students in speaking, listening, writing, looking, playing, singing and other activities that make learning enjoyable and successful.

The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.