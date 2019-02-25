Yuma, Arizona - “Clases de Inglés” (English Classes) for adults are offered Tuesdays and Fridays at 3:00 p.m. at the Heritage Library. These sessions, led by instructor Marinacia Linares, are an opportunity for English learners to work together and practice basic vocabulary.
- Friday, March 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th
- Tuesday, March 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th
There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited. For more information, call Saul Robles at (928) 373-6486.
The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Avenue.