Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - “Clases de Inglés” (English Classes) for adults are offered Tuesdays and Fridays at 3:00 p.m. at the Heritage Library. These sessions, led by instructor Marinacia Linares, are an opportunity for English learners to work together and practice basic vocabulary.

Friday, March 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th

Tuesday, March 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th

There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited. For more information, call Saul Robles at (928) 373-6486.

The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Avenue.