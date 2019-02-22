All invited to BBQ and Brew Festival on Main Street

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - A brand new festival pits barbecue chefs in competition for prizes, and Yuma gets to taste the results this weekend.​

The BBQ and Brew Festival will take place over two days, 3 to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday on Main Street in Historic Downtown Yuma.

Patrons can enjoy the VIP beer garden with seating next to stage to enjoy live concerts, including Yuma’s own Downtime on Friday and worldwide touring country-rock band Chad Freeman and Redline on Saturday. Concerts will start at 8 p.m. both nights. VIP tickets are $20 each and will be sold at the gate.

Festival attractions include train ride, giant beer pong, outdoor yard games, mechanical bull riding, Porter Family Entertainment’s zip line, Kids Corner featuring face painting and $5 unlimited play time from Wow Factor Attractions.

Then, of course, there is the food: an opportunity to taste the creations from The Best in The Desert Southwest competition. On Saturday starting around 12:30 p.m., for just $2 per ticket, you can sample the competition BBQ at the corner of 2nd Street and Main Street while supplies last.

Licensed by the Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS), the cook-off features four categories: chicken, pork ribs, pork and brisket.

Prizes will be awarded for first-third place in each category and a trophy for first place. The winning payouts are as follows, plus a trophy for each:

1st place: $100

2nd place: $50

3rd place: $25

Reserve Champion: $250

Grand Champion: $500

“Heritage Festivals is extremely excited to bring this level of competition to Yuma. The Kansas City Barbeque Society is the world's largest organization of barbeque and grilling enthusiasts. KCBS sanctions over 400 contests across the U.S. annually. Our first year is a licensed event, we’re bringing in teams from all over the country, plus 16 KCBS certified judges, and 2 KCBS certified representatives who run the competition,” said Marketing Specialist Carrie Ring.

Additionally, other participating food vendors will be on site, many offering barbecue-themed dishes.

Event sponsor Prison Hill Brewing Co., Yuma’s first and only microbrewery, will provide locally crafted beer for sale.

“It’s a family-friendly event,” noted Heritage Festivals Coordinator Joanne Fiser. “Bring the kids and while you're downtown, make sure you support our local merchants and visit their store front locations. Shop, eat and drink! You are sure to find something uniquely Yuman.”

For more information on the event check out www.YumaFestivals.com.

Sponsors for the BBQ and Brew Festival include Prison Hill Brewing Co., Smitty’s Body Shop, Porter Family Entertainment, Vacation Village Resorts, Cricket Wireless, A Pop Above Popcorn Company, Wow Factor Attractions, Hilton Garden Inn and Coca-Cola Company.