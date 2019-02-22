Yuma Police Department Motorcycle Officer struck by another vehicle on 1st Avenue

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - This morning, at about 11:20 a.m., a Yuma Police Department Motorcycle Officer was traveling north on 1st Avenue when he was struck by another vehicle.

The initial investigation revealed the Motorcycle Officer was on his way to assist fellow officers at 18th Street and 1st Avenue with apprehending a felony suspect(s) when the driver of a 2015 Toyota Prius, traveling west on 19th Street, pulled out in front of the officer resulting in a collision.

The officer was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center via ambulance with significant but non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this collision.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.