Yuma, Arizona - On Wednesday, March 6th, 13th, and 27th, Computación Básica (Computer Basics) will be offered at 4:00 p.m. at the Heritage Library. Learn about different computer components, and practice using the mouse and keyboard. There is no charge to attend.

Please note, instruction will be in Spanish.

The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Street. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.