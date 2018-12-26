Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Got Peace? Want more? On Monday, January 7th, join Troy L. Love, LCSW as he discusses the pathway to greater peace as outlined in his Amazon best-selling workbook, Finding Peace, at 7:00 p.m. at the Main Library. Discover what can destroy peace and learn powerful tools to experience greater joy and happiness.

There is no charge to attend. Books will be available for purchase.



Troy L. Love, MSW, LCSW serves as the President and Clinical Director of Yuma Counseling Services. He has over 20 years of experience in the mental health field. Troy received his Master's Degree in Social Work from the University of Pittsburgh. He also received Certification in Human Resource Studies from Cornell University and is Certified as a Professional in Human Resources by the HR Certification Institute.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.