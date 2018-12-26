Family Activities at the Heritage Library

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Adults and children of all ages are invited to the Heritage Library for movies, crafts, and fun! There is no charge to attend any program.

Please note, the library will be closed Tuesday, January 1st, for New Year’s Day.



Wednesday, January 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th @ 11:15 a.m.

BabyTime

Parents and children ages 2 and under can enjoy songs, rhymes, stories, and playtime with other babies!



Thursday, January 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th, 31st @ 11:15 a.m.

Toddler Time

Kids ages 2+ can enjoy stories and songs with their favorite adult.



Saturday, January 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 2:30 p.m.

Tabletop Club for Teens

“Go analog” and join us for a variety of new and classic board games!

(Ages 13-17)



Tuesday, January 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th @ 3:30 p.m.

Teen Anime Club

Meet other anime fans, check out the library’s anime and manga collections, and vote on what to watch. (Ages 13-17)



Friday, January 11th @ 11:15 a.m.

Bilingual Storytime

Children of all ages are invited to participate in stories, music, and more in English and Spanish.



Saturday, January 12th, 19th, 26th @ 11:15 a.m.

Crafting Saturday

Children ages 6-12 can enjoy a different craft each week. This month, join us for toy spinners, unicorn puppets, and Perler Bead art.



Saturday, January 12th & 26th @ 2:00 p.m.

Autism Parents Networking

A bilingual support group for those who care for children on the autism spectrum. Share tips and experiences and learn about services available in Yuma County. There is no charge to attend. Please bring your child for an autism-friendly activity!



Wednesday, January 16th @ 3:30 p.m.

Teen Writing Club

Enjoy writing? Visit the Heritage Library for writing exercises, challenges, and a chance to socialize with other writers! (Ages 13-17)



Saturday, January 19th @ 11:00 a.m.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Craft

Celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day by creating your own “I Have a Dream” craft.



Friday, January 25th @ 3:30 p.m.

Teen Painting Craft

Unleash your creativity and try your hand at painting! (Ages 13-17)



Saturday, January 26th @ 11:00 a.m.

Teen Graphic Novel Club

Fans of comics, manga, and graphic novels can meet other fans and discover new favorites! (Ages 13-17)



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Avenue. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.