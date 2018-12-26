Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - “Clases de Inglés” (English Classes) for adults are offered Tuesdays and Fridays at 3:00 p.m. at the Heritage Library. These sessions, led by instructor Marinacia Linares, are an opportunity for English learners to work together and practice basic vocabulary.

Friday, January 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th

Tuesday, January 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th



There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited. For more information, call Saul Robles at (928) 373-6486.



Please note, the library will be closed Tuesday, January 1st, for New Year’s Day.



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Avenue.