Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Like to crochet? On Thursday, January 3rd and 17th, the Heritage Library will host Crochet Club at 1:00 p.m. Mingle with like-minded makers and swap patterns, ideas, and tips. Beginners to experts are welcome! Please bring your own supplies.

There is no charge to attend.



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Street. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.