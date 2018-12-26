Resume Help

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Are you looking for advice on writing a great resume? The Heritage Library is offering one-on-one resume assistance at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 2nd, 16th, and 30th. Learn how to create a resume that will effectively market your talents to employers, and how to use Microsoft Word resume templates.

There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited and reservations are recommended. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Avenue.