Ag Science Department donates over 500 pounds of produce to food bank

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - A grand total of 549 pounds of produce grown at the Arizona Western College Land Lab was donated to the Yuma Community Food Bank during 2018.

Donations made throughout the year by the Yuma County Collegiate Young Farmers and Ranchers club consisted of green okra, red okra, green beans, snap peas, beets, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, and eight ball squash. The produce was grown as part of the Plant Science 100 class as well as by other members of the AWC Agricultural Science Department.



“It is a part of the mission of the Young Farmers and Ranchers to be a part of their community. Instead of letting this produce go to waste in the field, we were able to do a small part in helping those who are food insecure in the Yuma community. By donating this produce, it allows the members of the Young Farmers and Ranchers to give healthy, nutritious food to those in need,” said Leigh Loughead, AWC Agriculture Science Manager.



Loughead shared that the AWC Ag Science Department will continue to donate produce to the food bank each semester.



AWC’s Yuma County Collegiate Young Farmers and Ranchers club is part of the Yuma County Farm Bureau, which exists to support student engagement in agriculture, enhance members’ education, and develop future leaders for the organization and agriculture industry.