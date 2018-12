Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma Police Department is notifying the community that Ernest Lee Appling, 74 is now residing at 968 S. 1st Avenue #2, Yuma, Arizona 85364. He is described as 6 feet, 210 pounds, with Gray hair and Hazel eyes.

On December 19, 2001, Ernest Lee Appling was convicted communication with minor for immoral purposes.

Ernest Lee Appling is a level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to re-offend.

Information Released By: Officer Janet Sanchez