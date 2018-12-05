Heritage Library offering crafts for adults

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Do you love D.I.Y.? The Heritage Library offers crafts for adults every month! Try new projects and make new friends.

There is no charge to attend.



Thursday, December 6th & 20th @ 1:00 p.m.

Crochet Club

Like to crochet? Mingle with like-minded makers and swap patterns, ideas, and tips. Beginners to experts are welcome! Please bring your own supplies.



Saturday, December 8th @ 11:00 a.m.

D.I.Y. Christmas Ornaments

Create a unique ornament to hang on your tree or give as a gift.



Thursday, December 13th @ 11:00 a.m.

Wrap It Up

It’s time to get those presents under the tree! But first, bring them to the Heritage Library for decorative and creative wrapping ideas.



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Street. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.