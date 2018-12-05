Ninth-graders to visit AWC during “Who Wants to be a Millionaire?” event

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - AWC TRIO Upward Bound and Talent Search will hold their annual “Who Wants to be a Millionaire?” event for ninth-grade students in the program. The activity is designed to teach the first-year high school students about job applications, interviewing skills, and shopping for a house and car.

Students will fill out a job application and learn interviewing skills during workshops and go shopping for a house and car based on their expected income from their selected occupation. The group will also have an opportunity to tour the campus.



Talent Search and Upward Bound are both federally funded grant programs through the U.S. Department of Education. They are designed to help students graduate from high school and continue on to college, ultimately earning a post-secondary degree. Eligible students are potential first-generation college students, and/or income eligible.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Thursday, December 6, 2018 at the North Schoening Conference Center Arizona Western College Yuma Campus, 2020 S. Ave 8E