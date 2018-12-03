Heritage Library Family Activities

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Adults and children of all ages are invited to the Heritage Library for movies, crafts, and fun! There is no charge to attend any program.

Please note, the library will be closed Tuesday, December 25th, for Christmas.



Saturday, December 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th @ 2:30 p.m.

Tabletop Club for Teens

“Go analog” and join us for a variety of new and classic board games!

(Ages 13-17)



Tuesday, December 4th, 11th, 18th @ 3:30 p.m.

Teen Anime Club

Meet other anime fans, check out the library’s anime and manga collections, and vote on what to watch. (Ages 13-17)



Wednesday, December 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 11:15 a.m.

BabyTime

Parents and children ages 2 and under can enjoy songs, rhymes, stories, and playtime with other babies!



Thursday, December 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th @ 11:15 a.m.

Toddler Time

Kids ages 2+ can enjoy stories and songs with their favorite adult.



Friday, December 7th & 21st @ 11:15 a.m.

Bilingual Storytime

Children of all ages are invited to participate in stories, music, and more in English and Spanish.



Saturday, December 8th @ 1:00 p.m.

Decorate a Stocking

Show your holiday spirit by personalizing a Christmas stocking.



Saturday, December 15th @ 11:00 a.m.

Christmas Rock

Create a Christmas-themed pet rock to give a loved one.



Wednesday, December 19th @ 3:30 p.m.

Teen Writing Club

Enjoy writing? Visit the Heritage Library for writing exercises, challenges, and a chance to socialize with other writers! (Ages 13-17)



Saturday, December 22nd @ 11:00 a.m.

Teen Graphic Novel Club

Fans of comics, manga, and graphic novels can meet other fans and discover new favorites! (Ages 13-17)



Saturday, December 22nd @ 11:00 a.m.

Christmas P.J. Party

Kids can enjoy Christmas movies, crafts, and refreshments while wearing their favorite pajamas!



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Avenue. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.