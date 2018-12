Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Tuesday, December 18th, children of all ages are invited to the Main Library at 11:00 a.m. to greet Santa Claus! Take a picture with jolly Old St. Nick, and receive a candy cane (while supplies last).

There is no charge to attend.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call the Youth Services Department (928) 373-6468.