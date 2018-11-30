Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Enjoy all your favorite tunes during a live performance of the Territorial Chapter of the AZ Old Time Fiddlers Association at Yuma County Libraries!

There is no charge to attend.



Tuesday, December 4th & 18th ● 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Foothills Library – Meeting Room

13226 E South Frontage Road Yuma, AZ

(928) 342-1640



Tuesday, December 11th ● 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Main Library – 1st floor Meeting Rooms

2951 S 21st Drive Yuma, AZ

(928) 782-1871



The Arizona Old Time Fiddlers Association is a non-profit organization whose objective is to preserve, promote and perpetuate the art of old time fiddling, to encourage all people, young and old, to develop their musical talents and afford them opportunities to perform in public, to hold jam sessions and other musical events for the members own enjoyment and to educate the public on the values of old time fiddling, and to brighten and improve the lives of "shut-ins" and other needy people by furnishing musical entertainment and performing other charitable, civic, and community services. The association was formed at Payson, Arizona in September of 1975 by Jay Belt, Richard Thomas and H. B. McCloud. New members welcome!



For more information, contact Frank Moore, President, at (928) 581-0740.